Friday, January 28, 2022
HomeNewsAEW News

Chris Jericho Reveals His Dream Matches That Never Happened

Chris Jericho explains why the matches never happened

By Anutosh Bajpai
Chris Jericho
Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho is a modern-day wrestling legend. He is now in a position to demand and get a feud if he wants to but it wasn’t always the case.

The former AEW champion recently made an appearance on Wrestling with Freddie podcast. He first discussed his excitement for a match with Eddie Kingston.

Jericho then revealed the two names he wanted a match against. The 51-year-old claimed that he wanted to face the pair of Owen Hart and Bret Hart but the circumstances were never right for it:

“The two that I have that never did happen, and they’re brothers and they’re from the same part of the country, as I am, was Bret Hart and Owen Hart, I never had a chance to work with either one of them.

When I made up my mind to leave WCW in 99, and come to WWE, if you gave me a list of 10 reasons, Owen Hart would be one of the probably 10 reasons.” explained Chris Jericho, “Owen passed away before that could happen.”

Y2J continued his explanation mentioning how Bret Hart was in WCW at the same time as him but he was never allowed to get to that level in the promotion.

He claimed that he would have had great chemistry with both the stars because of the way he was trained and because they came from a certain area of the country.

Chris Jericho Comments On When He Plans To Retire
Related Articles
Anutosh Bajpai
Anutosh is a wrestling enthusiast, entrepreneur, and photographer. He runs the content writing service WriteX and works as a content analyst for SEScoops.
Latest Wrestling News

Thanks for visiting SEScoops, a leading source for wrestling news since 2004.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google News.

© Copyright 2021 SEScoops LLC