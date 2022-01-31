Chris Jericho on Meeting Eddie Kingston: “That’s a Superstar, He’s Gonna Be a Huge Babyface”

Chris Jericho saw ‘money’ in Eddie Kingston the moment he set eyes on him.

Le Champion spoke with Freddie Prinze Jr. this week on the popular Wrestling with Freddie podcast. When asked about who he wants to work with AEW, Jericho heaped praise on the Mad King.

“That’s a guy from day one, the moment he walked in, I said ‘that’s a superstar, he’s gonna be a huge babyface I like his style, it’s very hard-hitting,” Jericho said of Eddie Kingston.

“He doesn’t look like a typical wrestler, he just looks like a tough guy at the bar, but his promos are above and beyond. That’s why I kind of pick and choose who I’m going to be working with.”

Jericho continued, “It has to fit in with plans that Tony Khan has and what the guys have. But the Eddie one was really something cool to me. I also deal in long-term stories, so nothing is set in stone, but that is one I’m really looking forward to that will happen.”

Kingston and Jericho seem destined for a match with one another. Kingston recently told Santana and Ortiz on AEW programming that Jericho is the reason they are not the AEW World Tag Team Champions. Last week on Dynamite, Jericho teamed with Santana and Ortiz but his Inner Circle stablemates refused to tag him in and seemed to want to handle things without him.

Eddie Kingston is currently out of action with a broken orbital bone. He is expected to return mid-February, however.

