Cody Rhodes “Regrets Almost Everything” About Anthony Ogogo Feud

Cody Rhodes says he regrets almost everything about the angle he had with Olympic boxer, Anthony Ogogo. Rhodes was speaking to Brandon Walker on the Barstool Rasslin’ podcast when he commented on the matter.

“I regret almost everything about the Anthony Ogogo angle. Almost everything about it,” Rhodes said on the show.

Rhodes would continue to say that perhaps he wasn’t the best person to be speaking about race relations as he did during that storyline.

“A white guy talking about race relations, who has an American flag tattoo on his neck, I can see why people would use the terms ‘tone-deaf’ when it came to that,” Rhodes continued. “Then trying to defend it and all — Just again, intentions were good and sincere and I was so excited about Brandi and the baby but it just — That should have just been one where I went out and almost just winged it.”

“It set the angle in a tailspin where it just wasn’t a classic, USA vs. UK, fun-spirited deal. I was going to go over to the UK and have the return match. Now I just never want to think about it again.”

Rhodes’ promo can be viewed in the player below:

Rhodes defeated Anthony Ogogo at Double or Nothing 2021 in May. The following week, however, QT Marshall and Ogogo defeated Cody and Lee Johnson in tag team action.

Ogogo then took a 6-month hiatus from AEW. He returned on the December 1st show in Duluth, Georgia, wrestling on AEW Dark: Elevation. He also took part in the AEW Dark tapings at Universal Studios on December 3rd. Ogogo competed on the Dark: Elevation shows throughout December but was off last week for the show in Jacksonville.

