Cody Rhodes a Free Agent Ahead of WWE Royal Rumble

Cody Rhodes is currently not under contract with AEW, according to Sean Ross Sapp.

Rhodes originally signed a 3-year deal with AEW in January 2019. It’s unclear if the contract included a clause that allows AEW to extend it by 2-years, however. That was the case recently with The Young Bucks as well as Tony Schiavone.

Rhodes, 36, is an AEW original. “Cody Rhodes” is synonymous with the AEW brand. In addition to being the reigning AEW TNT Champion, he also stars on Rhodes to the Top with wife Brandi and the Go Big Show on TNT.

Cody Rhodes returns to AEW Dynamite this coming Wednesday. His scheduled appearance got a bit more interesting.

AEW Contracts, Cody’s Future

Several of AEW’s top stars had their contracts set to expire recently. Dave Meltzer addressed this situation in a recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

“Some of them already signed new deals, notably Scorpio Sky who last year signed a five-year new deal,” Meltzer wrote. “But obviously Page, Cody & Brandi and Jericho were renewed since they were either on TV this week or confirmed as staying.”

The wrestling world has seen some crazy developments over the past couple years. Cody Rhodes jumping to WWE would certainly be up there with the most shocking developments.

During a recent appearance on Sammy Guevara‘s Vlog (episode 353), Cody teased that fans should buckle up for some “bizarre” twists and turns in the months ahead.

“I am thankful to the fans that cheer me, and I am thankful to the fans that boo me because both sets of fans are ready to go on a ride that is just bizarre and not the path that you think,” he said. “We are not doing what’s done before. I’m very thankful, I’m thankful for all the things in my life.”