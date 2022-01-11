Cody Rhodes On If He Wants To Be A Heel Or A Babyface: “I Just Want To Be A Winner”

Cody Rhodes has developed a unique personality for himself on AEW TV. There are aspects of his character which are generally associated with babyfaces. However, he has also stated multiple times that he cares only about winning. That’s a mentality that is usually found in heels.

The TNT champion recently had an interview with Barstool Wrestling. He was asked whether he would describe himself as a babyface or a heel. Replying to it, Rhodes mentioned his most recent shirt that promoted him as a winner. He claimed that the shirt sums up his character really well:

“I think the shirt really sums it all up. I don’t have to be a babyface. I don’t have to be a heel. I just want to be a winner. I sincerely do. That’s the type of stuff I grew up on. In my household, we’re [New York] Yankees fans. Diehard Yankees fan.

Here’s why. Because Dusty grew up in Tampa, Little Yankee Stadium is in Tampa. We are Tom Brady fans. We are a New York Yankees fans.” said Cody Rhodes, “We like winners and part of being a winner is a lot of people are gonna root for you to lose and I am okay with that.”

Only caring about winning is generally a mentality that is found in the villains of the pro wrestling world. When asked about it, Rhodes claimed that it’s actually the wrestling mentality no matter how you look at it:

“No, it’s wrestling no matter how you look at it. Whether you are so immersed in the suspension of disbelief or you are somebody who covers it from just the behind-the-scenes aspect [of] wrestling. The winning guys make the most money. The winning guys get the most opportunities. That is a real thing.”

