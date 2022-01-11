Cody Rhodes Touts Tully Blanchard For His Professionalism

Tony Khan has said that the #1 thing he looks for in any talent while hiring is professionalism and Tully Blanchard is a great example of the same. The wrestling veteran has been in the industry for more than four decades.

If he wants, he can sit back & relax and let others do the work for him. However, he has the old-school mentality of helping wherever he can. Even at 67 years old, he actively makes sure that his presentation on the AEW programming is unique.

Cody Rhodes recently had an interview with Barstool Wrestling. Talking about the wrestling legend, Cody gave an example to prove how professional he is:

“You wanna know how professional Tully is? Tully puts on his really cool sequined outfits or whatever he’s got that week and he’ll come into my office or he’ll check in with MJF. He’ll check in with others. He’ll say ‘hey, are you wearing something similar in terms of suit.’ Cause we do have a similar suit game.

This is a guy who has no reason to be checking in with us. That’s our job. Tully can wear whatever he wants. But he is such as good wrestler. That’s such an old-school thing. He is going around checking with the boys.”

