Corey Graves Teasing Royal Rumble Return

Graves has been teasing an in-ring return recently

By Anutosh Bajpai
Corey Graves
Corey Graves has been teasing an in-ring return in recent months. He even got physical on Raw in November when he briefly won the 24/7 championship. Now the retired star is suggesting that he might enter the Royal Rumble match.

A number of WWE superstars declared their entry into the upcoming Battle Royal during this past Monday’s Raw including The Mysterio Family and The Street Profits.

WWE recently made a tweet asking which other superstar should declare their entry into the match, and Graves responded with a tweet of his own:

After a 3 year long NXT run, Corey Graves officially announced his retirement from active competition due to concussion issues in December 2014.

He then started working as a pre-show panellist and eventually settled down in his current role as a lead commentator for WWE shows.

Edge is the most recent example of someone who has come back from a career ending injury. He also made his return during the Royal Rumble PPV a couple of years ago in 2020.

Whether or not there are actual plans for Corey Graves to return during the upcoming show will only be revealed in coming times.

Though the multiple teases have certainly gotten fans excited about the potential of seeing the former NXT star back in the ring after almost 7 years.

Corey Graves Reflects On Biggest Commentary Flub
Anutosh Bajpai
Anutosh is a wrestling enthusiast, entrepreneur, and photographer. He runs the content writing service WriteX and works as a content analyst for SEScoops.
