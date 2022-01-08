Correction On Kairi Sane’s WWE Contract Status

The WWE contract of Kairi Sane has not expired yet and she is actually expected to become a free agent next month.

The Japanese star removed all references of the promotion from her social profile last month. Wrestling Observer had reported at the time that her contract with the company had expired already.

However, Dave Meltzer corrected this report in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. He now reports that Sane’s deal actually ends next month.

The female star was part of the WWE roster from 2016 to 2020. She left The US and returned to Japan to be with her husband back in July 2020. Though she has continued working for WWE as an ambassador.

WWE officials apparently want Kairi Sane to renew her contract and return to the US in a wrestling role but the former NXT star has refused the offer.

Kairi had teased an in-ring return recently. Reports suggest that Stardom is also interested in bringing the former Artist of Stardom champion back to the company. No word on if AEW has any interest in signing her

It’s likely that Kairi Sane’s contract forbids her to talk to other promotions. We should get a better idea about her future once her deal has officially expired.