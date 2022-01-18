DDP Believes Chris Jericho Is Modern Day Ric Flair

Chris Jericho is generally considered to be one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time. DDP has now offered him a compliment which is rare in the industry.

The former WCW champion recently had an interview with DAZN. He was promoting his new podcast with Jake Roberts. The wrestling veteran discussed many things.

During the interview, DDP revealed that Chris Jericho’s Judas theme song was filmed in his Yoga Center. He then called Y2J the Ric Flair of the current era:

“To me, Chris Jericho is the most over guy in professional wrestling. He’s Ric Flair. He’s Ric Flair now. He’s got 30 years, he’s still on top, he continues to reinvent himself, and he can still work ass off.”

DDP was also asked whether he prefers the WWE product or the AEW product and the Hall Of Famer said that he has got to give AEW the ’60/40 (percent) thing.’

The former WCW star claimed that AEW is the cool thing on the top right now. He explained that the biggest thing he loves about AEW is the fan reaction and Page said that he would have not wrestled for AEW if there were no fans in the arena.