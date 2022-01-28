Dominik Mysterio Wants To Face Hook

Dominik Mysterio comes from a family of wrestlers and it’s no surprise that he wants to face fellow generational wrestler and internet sensation Hook.

The WWE star recently had an interview with My Mom’s Basement podcast. During the talk he was asked which Forbidden Door wrestlers he would like to face.

Mysterio unsurprisingly took the name of fellow second-generation wrestler Hook immediately, before revealing some more of his dream opponents:

“HOOK. That would be a fun one. For the culture, Penta (El Zero M) and (Rey) Fenix. Me and my dad against Penta and Fenix, I think we would knock the doors down and bring the house down. We would tear it down with those guys.

Andrade would be another one. He left us, but he’s another one.” said Dominik Mysterio, “(CM) Punk. Sting. There are so many guys I would love to work with. We’ll see what the future holds.”

The 24-year-old also revealed which WWE stars he would like to face. He explained that he would like to go up against names such as Santos Escobar and Angel Garza because of the culture they come from.

Mysterio later said that he would love to get his hands on Seth Rollins again now that he has wrestled a few matches and won a title in the company.

