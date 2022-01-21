Update On If Drew McIntyre Will Be Back In Time For WrestleMania

Drew McIntyre is dealing with a neck injury that may cause him to miss WrestleMania 38. According to a recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he is hopeful that he will be able to return in time for the event.

“Regarding McIntyre, he’s been doing rehab and decompression therapy on his neck. He’s taking the John Cena approach of double sessions six days a week and is pretty insistent he’ll make it back for WrestleMania,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

In storyline, McIntyre was attacked in the back by Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss, which will explain his absence. He had been dealing with a bad neck for several months. It is still not clear if the injury will require surgery or not. The plan is for his neck to be monitored frequently as WrestleMania approaches.

It’s a difficult time for McIntyre to have been removed from the Smackdown roster. Few babyfaces are left to challenge Roman Reigns. Seth Rollins had to be brought in from RAW to take on the Universal Champion at the Royal Rumble.

McIntyre’s last match came at the Day 1 PPV where he defeated Madcap Moss. The angle where he was attacked in the back aired shortly after.