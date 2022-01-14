Elimination Chamber No More? WWE Looking at Changing the Name

Earlier this week, a report surfaced that indicated WWE may be bringing back the Elimination Chamber match at their February 19th event in Saudi Arabia.

Almost immediately, sarcastic comments began to surface about the use of the match, with that kind of name, in Saudi Arabia due to the country’s poor record on human rights.

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is looking at rebranding the Elimination Chamber as the WrestleMania Chamber. Nothing official has been decided of yet, and this plan could still be abandoned, but it is something under consideration.

“WWE is looking at rebranding the Elimination Chamber the ‘WrestleMania Chamber.’ Not official until it’s announced,” Meltzer wrote on Twitter.

There’s no information on whether or not the match’s next location, Saudi Arabia, is what started these discussions.

WWE is looking at rebranding the Elimination Chamber the "WrestleMania Chamber." Not official until it's announced. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) January 14, 2022

The name of the Elimination Chamber match has been a problem in other countries before. In 2010 and 2012, the match was advertised as “No Way Out” in Germany due to the history of the Holocaust and actual elimination (gas) chambers being used there during the World War 2 era. It has since been rebranded as “No Escape” there (that name was also used in 2011).

WWE held a men’s Elimination Chamber match in 2021. The last women’s Elimination Chamber match was in 2020. There’s no word on whether or not this year will feature both a men’s and women’s match.

The first Elimination Chamber match was held in 2002 at the Survivor Series. Shawn Michaels captured the World Heavyweight Championship in that match, his only world title victory during his post-2002 return to the ring era.

What’s your favorite Elimination Chamber match from the past? Let us know in the comments section below!

Check out the Top Rope Nation wrestling podcast for your weekly dose of pro wrestling talk featuring interviews, analysis and exclusive news: Apple – Spotify – YouTube.