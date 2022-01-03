Monday, January 3, 2022
Update on Ember Moon’s Future Following WWE Release

Ember Moon will be a free agent in just a month’s time.

She posted a Tweet on Monday revealing that she will officially be a free agent in just 30 days.

So, what’s next for Ember Moon? She’s back to using the ring name Athena and her first post-WWE appearance has been announced.

Athena will be appearing at Baltimore Celebfest 3 on Sunday, February 6th.

The former NXT Women’s Champion and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion will be signing autographs at the event.

If you’re in the Baltimore area and want to meet Athena (fka Ember Moon) next month, head over to Eventbrite.com for ticket information.

