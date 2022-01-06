VIDEO: Fenix Suffers Gnarly Broken Arm At AEW Dynamite

The Jan. 5 episode of AEW Dynamite ended with a bang but unfortunately, it came at the expense of Fenix’s arm.

Dynamite’s main event this week featured a tag team title match. The Lucha Bros put the AEW World Tag Team Championships on the line against Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus.

Ultimately, it was Jungle Boy who picked up the win and the tag gold for his team. He reversed Made In Japan into a pin for the three-count in the biggest victory of his young career.

Fenix’s Arm Is Totaled

Moments before the conclusion of the match, Luchasaurus landed a chokeslam on Fenix from the ring apron onto a table. Unfortunately, Fenix’s arm landed all kinds of wrong.

Seeing a lot of concern out there about Rey Fenix after this nasty landing through a table at ringside.



Fenix grabbed his left arm and appeared to be waving for some help.#AEWDynamite #AEW pic.twitter.com/71NYSu7rlC — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) January 6, 2022

The wrestling world was quick to react to the injury.

Rey Fenix just broke his arm and it was NASTY. My god. #AEWDynamite — Jason Solomon (@solomonster) January 6, 2022

Rey Fenix just broke his arm. #AEWDynamite — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) January 6, 2022

Fenix arm almost made me throw up. Fuuuuuuuck dude that was like Sid’s leg bad — Alex QOTR?? (@queenoftheringg) January 6, 2022

Prayers up for Fenix ? https://t.co/Pp5kdzz2lt — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) January 6, 2022

Fenix is this one of the coolest wrestlers in the world and one of my favorite people to wrestle. Hoping for the best. — Alan Angels (@Alan_V_Angels) January 6, 2022

Rey Fenix ?? — Lio Rush (@IamLioRush) January 6, 2022

damn sending love to rey fenix, i just rewatched the replay and did not look good at all. #AEWDynamite — Denise Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) January 6, 2022

Oh jeez that Fenix landing — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) January 6, 2022

Much love and prayers for Fenix ?? — World Famous CB (99 Overall) (@CheeseburgerROH) January 6, 2022

Fenix is known for his risk-taking style but in this situation, the table bump was rather tame compared to some of the wild things he’s pulled off. It just goes to show that the old saying, “This ain’t ballet” rings true in the world of pro wrestling.

We’ll keep you posted on the latest regarding Fenix’s injury and we wish him a full and speedy recovery.