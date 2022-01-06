VIDEO: Fenix Suffers Gnarly Broken Arm At AEW Dynamite

The Jan. 5 episode of AEW Dynamite ended with a bang but unfortunately, it came at the expense of Fenix’s arm.
Dynamite’s main event this week featured a tag team title match. The Lucha Bros put the AEW World Tag Team Championships on the line against Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus.
Ultimately, it was Jungle Boy who picked up the win and the tag gold for his team. He reversed Made In Japan into a pin for the three-count in the biggest victory of his young career.
Fenix’s Arm Is Totaled
Moments before the conclusion of the match, Luchasaurus landed a chokeslam on Fenix from the ring apron onto a table. Unfortunately, Fenix’s arm landed all kinds of wrong.
The wrestling world was quick to react to the injury.
Fenix is known for his risk-taking style but in this situation, the table bump was rather tame compared to some of the wild things he’s pulled off. It just goes to show that the old saying, “This ain’t ballet” rings true in the world of pro wrestling.
We’ll keep you posted on the latest regarding Fenix’s injury and we wish him a full and speedy recovery.