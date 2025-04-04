Penta On Rey Fenix WWE Debut: Best in the World in the Best Company

Penta has weighed in on his brother Rey Fenix’s arrival to WWE as he is expected to make his WWE debut on the April 4th episode of WWE SmackDown. An opponent has not been announced for Fenix.

While speaking to Sebastian Hackl of WWE Deutschland, Penta was asked about Fenix’s upcoming debut with the promotion.

“Finally! The best wrestler in the world comes to the best company in the world,” said Penta.

Penta and Fenix were known as the Lucha Bros in other promotions, including AEW, AAA, and TNA, where they found success. The brothers won tag team gold in all of those promotions.

Fenix had time added to his AEW contract due to time missed that resulted in his delay to WWE alongside his brother Penta. Penta suffered his first pinfall loss on Monday’s WWE Raw when he teamed with WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker in defeat to Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Dominik Mysterio). Penta was pinned by Balor.