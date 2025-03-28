Rey Fenix’s WWE Debut Date Confirmed

Rey Fenix’s WWE debut date is set.

The company has been teasing the arrival of the high-flying star in recent weeks with vignettes showing a masked star running the ropes on SmackDown.

A lot of fans have been wondering if officials will save Fenix’s debut for the shows after WrestleMania 41 but it appears that we will not have to wait that long.

The company announced on this week’s episode of the Blue Branded Show that the former Lucha Underground star will be making his debut on next week’s SmackDown on April 4. The episode emanating from the Allstate Arena in Chicago will see the show returning to America after their European tour:

Rey Fenix ended his 6 years run with All Elite Wrestling earlier this year. He won many titles during his time with the promotion, including multiple tag title reigns and a run with the International title.

Penta already made his debut for the company in January after getting out of his deal early. Reports initially suggested that the two brothers were looking to work together and they would be reunited once Rey got his release from AEW.

With Penta becoming a singles sensation on Raw, however, it appears that WWE is in no hurry to reform this tag team. As Fenix is set to join the SmackDown roster instead, it could be a while before the two interact on screen again.