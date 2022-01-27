Finn Balor Was Tired Of ‘Politics’ In WWE Before Second NXT Run

Finn Balor admits he was bogged down before he returned to the NXT brand.

Balor has enjoyed success in WWE on both NXT and the main roster but he got the sense that things were at a bit of a standstill. In 2019, Balor had been on the sidelines for nearly two months before he returned to NXT.

A Second Wind

Finn Balor appeared on Mark Andrews’ My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast and he revealed that he had been burned out by backstage politics before returning to NXT (h/t POST Wrestling).

“I think it’s yet to come [his prime]. I feel like, I had got a little bit stale and I was just kind of like — I was tired, I was exhausted. I was kind of like worn out by dealing with the politics and the office and the writers and all the everything that goes with it and I just had enough and when I returned to NXT, I really feel like that rejuvenated me in the ring and one thing I feel that helped in all the negative effects of the pandemic.”

A lot has changed since Balor was last on NXT. The brand has gone in a new direction, focusing on younger and less-seasoned talent than independent and international wrestlers.

Balor currently competes on the Monday Night Raw brand. WrestlingNews.co reported that Vince McMahon has given up on pushing Balor as a main event player.

Balor was pinned clean by Austin Theory on the Jan. 17 episode of Raw.