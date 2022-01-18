Former Top Executive Reflects on His 9 Years With WWE

Former WWE Executive Canyon Ceman has shared his farewell post to the company. Ceman worked with the WWE from 2012 to 2021.

PWInsider’s Mike Johnson reported that the WWE released Ceman on July 23, 2021. The company has released talent over the year due to budget cuts. However, it’s unclear if the former executive release is related to WWE’s budget issues. The timing of Ceman’s departure also happened around the time of WWE’s contract issue with Adam Cole. Wrestling Inc’s Marc Middleton shared that timing of Cole’s contract dispute “Very much lines up with the timing of Ceman’s departure.” Although, the WWE hasn’t confirmed Middleton’s statement.

Regardless, Ceman seems grateful for his time in WWE and shared his appreciation in the farewell post on Linkedin.

“In the spirit of 2022, and a new chapter about to begin, I want to say thank you and a final LinkedIn goodbye to my past chapter at WWE am grateful to WWE for an adventurous 9.5 year run as a leader in talent development,” wrote Ceman.

Canyon Ceman Reflects on Accomplishments

In his post, Ceman detailed his proud accomplishments during his WWE tenure. He shared that he helped scout talent in China, Japan, and Mexico. Ceman also mentioned he played a role in the “Women Empowerment Movement” in the WWE. The former executive brought up talents Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley as people he helped.

“I am most proud of the efforts we made towards professionalization and globalization of athlete acquisition and development, India, Dubai, Japan, China, Saudi, Mexico, Australia, Chile, Germany,” said Ceman. He continued, “…Our role in the Women’s empowerment movement in WWE, from Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch to Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair, so proud of Sara Amato and all we accomplished. The culture of respect and empowerment we built at the WWE PC, as we launched and grew NXT and NXT UK, and of the superstars launched and stories created through all of these projects.”

Ceman also thanked his former co-workers like Triple H, Matt Bloom, and William Regal. He ended the farewell post by saying that an announcement was coming soon. It’s unclear if Ceman still wants to work in the professional wrestling business.