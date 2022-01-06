Gabe Sapolsky has reached the “end of the road” in WWE. He sent out a tweet Thursday morning letting his followers with a quote by Neil Peart that reads,

“I don’t regret the ride that has to be over, but rather feel grateful for the miles travelled, for the sights along the way, and to be exactly where I am.”

Looks like the end of the road. Thank you everyone. Love you all! pic.twitter.com/rcz2A4hOqj — Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) January 6, 2022

Sapolsky has worked as a WWE consultant since January 2018. He’s the latest cut as part of WWE’s initiative to clean house in NXT.

WWE released a dozen people on Wednesday, including William Regal and “Road Dogg” BG James.

The company released a brief statement addressing the latest round of firings:

“With the continued evolution of NXT 2.0, we’ve decided to part ways with some of the staff based in our Performance Center. We thank them for their many contributions throughout the years and wish them the best.”