Goldberg on Georgia’s National Championship Win: “The Curse Is Freaking Broken”

Bill Goldberg played defensive tackle for the Georgia Bulldogs during his college career. The school just won their first national championship in over 40 years by defeating Alabama on Monday night.

Goldberg recently spoke to TMZ Sports about the victory.

“I would say the entire Bulldog nation is – I don’t want to say stunned by any stretch of imagination – but we’re pinching ourselves coming to the realization that the curse is freaking broken,” Goldberg said.

“I have heard from people that I have not heard from in 30 years in the past 24 hours,” he continued.

“It’s a breathe of fresh air, it truly is, I’m exhausted.”

Goldberg was also asked about his son, who is currently playing high school baseball and football, and if he would like to see him play at Georgia.

“He’s got 2 more years of high school and his complete goal, his #1 goal, is to be a Georgia Bulldog,” Goldberg responded.

He continued to say that his job as a parent is to support his kids pursuing their dreams. Goldberg said that was only the case provided his son doesn’t want to go to Florida. If that happened he’d have to put his son up for adoption, Goldberg said.

Goldberg was also asked about his son going into professional wrestling.

“If that is a path that he would like to follow then we’d be behind him 100%.”

The full interview with Goldberg is below: