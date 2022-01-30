Sunday, January 30, 2022
HomeNewsAEW News

Watch: Hook Appears On Stage at Action Bronson Concert

By Michael Reichlin
Hook Action Bronson
Action Bronson & Hook

AEW star Hook appeared on stage with rapper Action Bronson Saturday night in San Diego, California.

Hook uses Bronson’s song “The Chairman’s Intent” as his entrance theme music. Mid-way through his concert, Action Bronson brought out Hook for a special live performance of the song.

For Lyrics to The Chairman’s Intent, visit Genius.

Bronson “sent Hook” a big compliment by announcing him as the #1 prospect in wrestling.

Watch Hook join Action Bronson on stage for “The Chairman’s Intent”:

Here is the official music video for The Chairman’s Intent:

Related Articles
Michael Reichlin
Michael Reichlin has been following pro wrestling since 1989. He's been covering wrestling news since 1998 and has attended countless wrestling events across the United States.
Latest Wrestling News

Thanks for visiting SEScoops, a leading source for wrestling news since 2004.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google News.

© 2022 SEScoops LLC