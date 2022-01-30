Watch: Hook Appears On Stage at Action Bronson Concert

AEW star Hook appeared on stage with rapper Action Bronson Saturday night in San Diego, California.
Hook uses Bronson’s song “The Chairman’s Intent” as his entrance theme music. Mid-way through his concert, Action Bronson brought out Hook for a special live performance of the song.
For Lyrics to The Chairman’s Intent, visit Genius.
Bronson “sent Hook” a big compliment by announcing him as the #1 prospect in wrestling.
Watch Hook join Action Bronson on stage for “The Chairman’s Intent”:
Here is the official music video for The Chairman’s Intent: