Impact Comments On Mickie James Being In The Royal Rumble

Impact Knockouts World Champion Mickie James was announced as participating in the Royal Rumble last night on Smackdown. James was released by WWE in April of last year.
WWE acknowledged that James is the current Knockouts champion when announcing her participating in the Rumble. James will defend that title tonight at Hard to Kill against former champion Deonna Purrazzo, however.
Impact posted to their website about the news:
“WWE wanted it, Mickie wanted it and IMPACT Wrestling’s philosophy is always to work with other major promotions to create buzz for the fans,” said IMPACT’s Scott D’Amore. “Everything is signed and agreed with WWE and IMPACT Wrestling – the only question is whether or not Mickie will enter one of WWE’s most historic annual matches as the reigning Knockouts World Champion.”
“There’s never been a time like this for wrestling fans. In a 12 month period, IMPACT Wrestling has worked with NWA, AAA, New Japan, AEW and now WWE. IMPACT Wrestling is the nexus of the forbidden door era.”
Hard To Kill 2022 Lineup
Impact Hard to Kill 2022 will take place January 8th, 2022 from the Bomb Factory in Dallas, Texas. The matches below have been officially confirmed for the show:
- Impact World Championship
Moose (c) vs Matt Cardona vs W. Morrissey
- Knockouts Championship
Texas Death Match
Mickie James (c) vs Deonna Purrazzo
- Ultimate X Match For The #1 Contendership to the Knockouts Championship
Lady Frost vs Alisha Edwards vs Tasha Steelz vs Jordynne Grace vs Chelsea Green vs Rosemary
- Josh Alexander vs JONAH
- X-Division Championship
Trey Miguel (c) vs Steve Maclin
- ROH Championship
Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Chris Sabin
- 10-Man Hardcore War
Eddie Edwards, Rich Swann, Willie Mack, Heath and Rhino vs. The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) and Violent By Design (Eric Young, Deaner, and Joe Doering)