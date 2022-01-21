Impact Results 1/20: Josh Alexander vs Charlie Haas Headlines

Impact Wrestling 1/20 featured the ROH Championship on the line and Josh Alexander vs Charlie Haas in the main event.

Tasha Steelz defeated Chelsea Green 2-on-1 Handicap Match

The Influence (Tenille Dashwood & Madison Rayne) w/ Kaleb With a K defeated Havok W. Morrissey defeated The Learning Tree (VSK & Zicky Dice) w/ Brian Myers ROH World Championship

Pure Rules

Jonathan Gresham defeated Steve Maclin Doc Gallows & Joe Doering defeated Heath & Rhino Josh Alexander defeated Charlie Haas

Tasha Steelz w/Savannah Evans Defeats Chelsea Green, Sends Message To Mickie James

This week’s episode opened up with the winner of the Ultimate-X match at Hard to Kill facing the other wrestler who had her hands on the red X as the match came to a conclusion, Chelsea Green.

Steelz picked up a clean victory with a crucifix bomb and then turned her attention to Mickie James in a post-match promo. She crossed a line when she brought James’ family into things and this sent Mickie into the ring. Evans then created a 2-on-1 situation for the heels until Green returned and made the save.

Matt Cardona Is Gunning For The Digital Media Championship

Matt Cardona was interviewed by Gia Miller and said that he’s coming for the Digital Media Championship since he wasn’t able to win the World Title at Hard to Kill. The Digital Media title is currently held by Jordynne Grace, who successfully defended it against Lady Frost in the BTI match this week.

The Influence Injure Rosemary, Win Handicap Match

Before the Influence could take on Decay, Rayne and Dashwood jumped them before the bell, injuring Rosemary and taking her out of the match. That would lead to a handicap match pitting Havok against both members of the Influence.

The Influence picked up the victory when the numbers advantage was just too much and Dashwood finished Havok off with the Spotlight Kick. After the match, The Iinspiration appeared via satellite and sent a message to the Influence.

W. Morrissey Defeats Brian Myers’ Learning Tree

W. Morrissey picked up a dominant victory over VSK and Zicky Dice of Brian Myers’ Learning Tree. After his victory, Morrissey got on the microphone and said he wouldn’t stop his path of destruction until he got his hands on Moose.

Later in the back, Scott D’Amore spoke with Morrissey and said he’ll get his Impact World Championship match against Moose February 19th at No Surrender.

Jonathan Gresham Successfully Defends The ROH Championship Against Steve Maclin

Matt Taven, Vincent, PCO, Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis are all seen in the crowd before the ROH Championship match, evidently having purchased tickets to the show.

This match was contested under Pure Rules. Gresham focussed on his submission game and forced his opponent to use up all 3 of his rope breaks. Gresham then locked Maclin in a figure four leg lock and Maclin’s shoulders were pinned to the mat for 3 during it.

After the match, the ROH invader group was seen exiting the building.

The Good Brothers and VBD Continue Their Alliance

Good Brother Doc Gallows teamed up with Violent By Design member Joe Doering in tag team action this week. They would go up against the team of Heath and Rhino. The finish of the match saw Deaner get involved on the outside and hit Heath with the VBD flag. Doering and Gallows then gave Heath a double chokeslam for the win.

Josh Alexander Defeats Charlie Haas In The Main Event, Invaders Attack

Haas spent much of the match focussing on Alexander’s knee. The two grapplers would also exchange several suplexes during the match as well. Haas was able to counter the C4 Spike at one point but eventually Alexander locked in the Ankle Lock and got the submission.

After the match, Alexander and Haas showed respect to one another. Then the ROH Invaders returned and attacked both competitors. Rich Swann, Willie Mack, Heath, Rhino, Eddie Edwards and Chris Sabin came out to the make the save. Maria Kanellis closed the show by saying that there would be “Honor no more.”