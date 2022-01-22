Impact Television Taping Spoilers

Impact Wrestling taped two episodes of their weekly show in Fort Lauderdale, Florida last night. Former WWE wrestlers debuted, Bullet Club returned and more took place on the show.

Impact Spoilers From Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Before the Impact Match Results:

Eddie Edwards defeated Big Kon (formerly Konnor of the Ascension in WWE).

Laredo Kid defeated Blake Christian (wrestles in GCW, formerly Trey Baxter in WWE).

Impact Wrestling Weekly Television Results: