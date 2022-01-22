Impact Television Taping Spoilers

Impact Wrestling taped two episodes of their weekly show in Fort Lauderdale, Florida last night. Former WWE wrestlers debuted, Bullet Club returned and more took place on the show.
Impact Spoilers From Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Before the Impact Match Results:
- Eddie Edwards defeated Big Kon (formerly Konnor of the Ascension in WWE).
- Laredo Kid defeated Blake Christian (wrestles in GCW, formerly Trey Baxter in WWE).
Impact Wrestling Weekly Television Results:
- Jake Something defeated Chris Bey. After the match, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa attacked Something. Both Mike Bailey and Jay White came out and got involved in the melee.
- The Honor No More faction of ROH invaders – PCO, Vincent, OGK & Maria Kanellis – got into a confrontation with Scott D’Amore. A 5-on-5 match of them vs. several of Impact’s top babyfaces was booked for No Surrender with the stipulation that if Honor No More win, they can remain in Impact.
- Gail Kim came out to praise Mickie James but Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans interrupted. This broke down into a brawl between Steelz & Evans against James and Chelsea Green.
- JONAH defeated Johnny Swinger
- W. Morrissey defeated Brian Myers’ Learning Tree in a handicap match.
- PCO defeated Chris Sabin.
- Digital Media Championship
Matt Cardona defeated Jordynne Grace (c) – Cardona wins the title.
- ROH Championship
Jonathan Gresham (c) defeated Steve Maclin via DQ – Maclin refused to let go of a submission after Gresham had gotten to the ropes.
- Josh Alexander defeated Vincent – After the match, Kenny King came out and attacked Alexander – he is now in the Honor No More faction.
- Bhupinder Gujjar defeated John Skyler
- Masha Slamovich defeated Kaci Lennox
- Deonna Purrazzo defeated Santana Garrett
- Mickie James vs. Chelsea Green – ruled a no-contest after interference from Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans
- Jay White, Chris Bey, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa (Bullet Club) defeated Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Jake Something and “Speedball” Mike Bailey. After the match, The Good Brothers and Violent By Design attacked the Bullet Club faction.