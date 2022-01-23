Impact TV Taping Spoilers From Night 2 In Fort Lauderdale

Impact Wrestling held the second TV taping on back-to-back nights on Saturday from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Two episodes of their weekly television show were taped. The results are below.

The results from night 1 of the Fort Lauderdale tapings can be found here.

Impact TV Taping Spoilers

Jack Tolos defeated VSK

Lady Frost defeated Alisha Edwards. Following Frost’s victory, Gisele Shaw stood on the rampway and motioned at Frost.

Black Taurus defeated Raj Singh

The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessica McKay) defeated The Influence (Madison Rayne and Kaleb with a K)

Josh Alexander cut a promo about facing the Honor No More faction at No Surrender. He said while the world title is important to him, defending Impact Wrestling from the invaders is important too. Big Kon, the former Konnor from WWE, then came out and an impromptu match began.

Josh Alexander defeated Big Kon. After the match, Alexander continued to assault Kon. Then security tried to break it up but he attacked them too. Scott D’Amore came out and was pushed down by Alexander. D’Amore then removed Alexander from the match at No Surrender and sent him home.

A segment featuring Bullet Club and the Good Brothers/VBD alliance took place. Matches were scheduled for No Surrender with Eric Young vs Jay White and GOD vs The Good Brothers.

Mike Bennett and Matt Taven (OKC) defeated Rhino & Rich Swann. Maria threw powder in Rhino’s eyes to help the Honor No More faction win. Steve Maclin came in to make the save after.

W. Morrissey defeated Brian Myers in a No DQ match. Moose attacked Morrissey after the match. Moose and Morrissey will meet for the title at No Surrender.

JONAH defeated Crazzy Steve of Decay and then had a stare down with Taurus.

Masha Slamovich defeated Kiah Dream

Ace Austin defeated Blake Christian and Laredo Kid in a triple threat.

Gisele Shaw defeated Lady Frost

Chris Sabin defeated Kenny King

Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans defeated Mickie James & Chelsea Green

A contract signing between Moose and W. Morrissey surprisingly got physical.

Violent by Design (Eric Young, Deaner, and Joe Doering) defeated Bullet Club (Jay White, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa)

