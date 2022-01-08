Jake Atlas Comments on Injury Suffered During AEW Rampage

New AEW signee Jake Atlas has commented on the knee injury he suffered during this week’s AEW Rampage. The match was taped on Wednesday night following AEW Dynamite in Newark, NJ; it aired for the first time on Friday night on TNT.

At the conclusion of the match, Atlas went to springboard off the top rope into the ring. He landed awkwardly on his knee, with the knee giving out under his weight. His opponent, Adam Cole, then went for a Panama Sunrise, but Atlas was unable to get to his feet for the move. Instead, Cole locked on a kneebar for a submission finish.

Following the airing of Rampage, Atlas commented on his injury via Twitter.

“I’m so freaking proud of that match. Thank you @AdamColePro for pushing me to give you ME. My knee will be just fine. Thank you guys for your concern. I won’t be gone long! #AEWRampage,” Atlas wrote.

Following the Rampage tapings, Atlas underwent an MRI and AEW officials were under the impression he would be alright in relatively short order. So far, that appears to be the case.

Atlas signed with AEW following his debut last week at the AEW Dark Elevation tapings in Jacksonville. Atlas defeated Serpentico in that bout. After his debut match, AEW President Tony Khan came out on the stage to shake his hand, which was symbolic of the fact that he was offered a contract.

Wednesday night was a rough nice for AEW when it comes to injuries. In the main event of Dynamite, Rey Fenix suffered a gruesome looking injury that was feared to be a broken arm in its immediate aftermath. However, luckily, it was revealed on Thursday that Fenix’s arm was not broken, making the injury not as serious as originally feared. AEW officials are currently expecting Fenix to be able to return within a few weeks.

