Jake Atlas Suffers Apparent Injury During AEW Rampage Taping (Spoilers)

Rey Fenix wasn’t the only AEW star to suffer an injury during tonight’s event in Newark, New Jersey at the Prudential Center. According to a report from PWInsider, new signee Jake Atlas was injured as well during the Rampage tapings following AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night.

Atlas made his debut for AEW last week at the AEW Dark Elevation tapings in Jacksonville. It was soon revealed that he had signed a contract with the promotion. Then, during tonight’s AEW Dynamite broadcast, Adam Cole challenged him to a match for Rampage and said he would “send him back to Orlando” (a reference to WWE NXT, where Atlas previously worked).

Friday’s Rampage was taped immediately following the conclusion of Dynamite on Wednesday night, and Cole vs. Atlas apparently saw Atlas blow out his knee during the match. There’s currently no word on the severity of the injury.

The injury reportedly happened when Atlas was executing a springboard from the ring apron into the ring and took a superkick from Cole. He clutched his knee and fell to the mat. When they went for Cole’s Panama Sunrise finisher, Atlas was unable to take the move. He apparently tried to pull himself up to get in position for the Panama Sunrise, but it wasn’t working out, so Cole instead locked him into a kneebar and Atlas tapped out.

Following the match, AEW officials helped Atlas to the locker room. Bryan Alvarez later stated that Atlas is scheduled for an MRI.

Jake scheduled for MRI, hopefully it’s not too bad — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) January 6, 2022

Rey Fenix Suffered Nasty Injury Earlier In The Night

Rey Fenix suffered a brutal injury during the main event of Dynamite. That match saw the Lucha Bros lose the AEW tag team titles to Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus. Near the conclusion of the match, Luchasaurus choke slammed Fenix through a table on the outside and Fenix’s arm bent back in an awkward direction upon his landing.

A replay was shown during the broadcast on more than one occasion where Fenix’s injury was immediately apparent. He clutched and pointed at his arm and asked for help as the match came to its conclusion back in the ring.

