Jeff Hardy Contacted by WWE for Return & HOF Induction

WWE recently reached out to Jeff Hardy regarding a potential return to the company and an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

John Laurinaitis, WWE’s head of talent relations, personally reached out to Hardy in hopes of getting him back in the fold. Hardy declined the offer.

WWE announced this week that the 2022 Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place during WrestleMania 38 weekend from Dallas, TX.

“Hardy turned it down and asked for his drug test results because he knew he wasn’t going to test positive for recreational drugs.” – Wrestling Observer Newsletter (Issue dated 1/30/22)

The report continues to say that WWE does not want Hardy to go to AEW and reunite with his brother Matt Hardy there. The Hardy Boyz would be revitalized going up against teams such as the Young Bucks, FTR, Santana & Ortiz etc.

AEW is not able to make an offer to Hardy until after his WWE contract runs out on March 9th. The belief is that Hardy is AEW bound once he becomes a free agent.

Matt Hardy recently stated that his brother’s passion for wrestling has been renewed.

“You know Jeff’s excitement and passion for wrestling have been so renewed now that he has this new horizon in front of him. I’m very excited about that,” Matt said on the Wrestling Perspectives podcast.