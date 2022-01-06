Jim Ross Explains How WWE Title Loss Is An Opportunity For Big E

Jim Ross believes Big E has an opportunity at his fingertips after dropping the WWE Championship.

Big E’s reign came to an end at 110 days. E put the WWE gold on the line at the Day 1 event on Jan. 1. It was a fatal five-way match that also featured Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins.

Ultimately, Brock pinned Big E to become a six-time WWE Champion.

JR Talks Big E Losing WWE Title

Legendary play-by-play commentator Jim Ross took to his Grilling JR podcast to discuss Big E’s title reign coming to an end. JR believes there is a silver lining for the former New Day member.

“Here’s what it does, it creates an opportunity for Big E to step up because he’ll be chasing this inhuman person, Brock Lesnar. So, as far as I’m concerned it’s an opportunity for Big E to do his thing. Hopefully it will, he’s such a nice guy, really a nice guy. He’s a credit to our wrestling business, Big E I’m speaking of.”

JR isn’t the only one to have chimed in on the end of Big E’s WWE Title run. Bully Ray discussed it during an episode of Busted Open Radio. The WWE and TNA Hall of Famer said he feels Big E is more valuable chasing the gold than he is retaining it.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T expressed his belief that the WWE Championship has made Big E more credible. He also thinks Big E did a “great job” as WWE Champion.

