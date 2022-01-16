Jim Ross Says Jade Cargill Has “A Lot Of Work To Do”

Jim Ross recently mentioned that he believes AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill still has a lot of work left to do in her development.

“I said, ‘you’ve got a lot of work to do’,” Jim Ross said he told Jade Cargill. “Talked to her about this yesterday and I said, ‘you know, in basketball, a sport you did really well in, you gotta learn things that go along with the game, for example, in basketball you gotta learn how to shoot free throws. In wrestling, there are certain things you gotta learn how to do that are critical in the maturation of a pro wrestler. Taking a flat-back bump, doing crisp strikes, not being stupid, that type thing’. She’s really smart and she wants to be really, really good.”

He continued to say that he spoke to Cargill about how right now, her look is her meal ticket. Ross also said Cargill needs to be constantly working at her craft.

“Once your look is exposed for several weeks and what have you, it becomes not as special,” Ross continued. “So you gotta bring things with your game and that’s her charge right now. She’s gotta be able to do that, that’s not going to happen overnight, I don’t even know if it’ll happen in 2022. It’s got to be constant work to be good at what you do and that’s where we are with her.”

Stay mad ?? . can’t lie. That belt looks good AF on me. — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) January 16, 2022

Jade Cargill Wins PWI Rookie of the Year Award

Cargill is undefeated thus far in her AEW career. Her first ever official pro-wrestling match was at AEW Cross Rhodes where she teamed with Shaq and defeated Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. Before getting into wrestling, Cargill played for the Jacksonville University basketball team.

Cargill attended a WWE tryout camp in 2019. She is currently being trained by QT Marshall at the Nightmare Factory.

Cargill was recently awarded the PWI Rookie of the Year Award for 2021.

