Monday, January 10, 2022
Jim Ross Suffers Nasty Black Eye After Falling (Photo)

By Andrew Ravens
Jim Ross mentioned on Twitter Monday night that he suffered a black eye after falling while on his way to Charlotte, NC for the AEW Battle of the Belts special.

He also mentioned that he will provide a cancer recovery update on Tuesday. You can check out the photo here: 

Ross has had similar incidents in the past as in 2014 blog post wrote said the following:

“I was treated for stroke-like symptoms for two days in the hospital in their stroke care unit. I don’t remember Tuesday morning whatsoever including driving myself to the OKC airport, my wife as in Vegas already as I had to stay behind and record a podcast, nor do I recall boarding the plane in OKC for Vegas. I presented Terry Taylor with a much deserved Iron Mike award at the CAC and have no memory of what I said. That’s scary. About a month ago I took a fall in our home that had me hitting my head on our wood floor but I no sold it and never mentioned it to my wife. I assumed that the loss of memory and lost days were a result of that. After enduring multiple MRI’s and numerous tests on my brain and heart it was determined that my prolonged use of Ambien as a sleep aid to combat my insomnia was the primary culprit of my issues. Ambien is a ‘temporary’ solution to insomnia but I have been taking it for years. Not good. The side affects of Ambien are scary, read about them, of which now I know. If you are taking it, I strongly suggest that you consult your physician. My meds have now been all adjusted and I am back on a healthy path of diet and exercise and, obviously, NO Ambien. The hallucinogenic issues with the drug are scary and I will never use that medication again.”

In 2018, Ross also took a bump as his face hit the concrete, which resulted in bruises on his face, including a black eye. Best wishes to the WWE Hall of Famer on a speedy recovery.

