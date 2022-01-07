Jim Ross Didn’t Think He’d Be In Wrestling Business Long-Term

Jim Ross has built quite the legacy in the wrestling business but it almost didn’t pan out that way.

Today, Ross is the lead play-by-play ace of AEW Dynamite. Of course, he’s known for his top-notch commentary during the WWE‘s Attitude Era and his work for WCW.

While JR will be forever etched in wrestling history, there was a time where he didn’t see himself in the industry for the long haul.

Jim Ross Reflects

Jim Ross in Mid-South Wrestling

When JR was promoted to the play-by-play role for Mid-South Wrestling in the 1980s, he had no clue he’d still be in the business four decades later. Here’s what he said during an episode of the Grilling JR podcast.

“No, I probably didn’t. I don’t even know during that era that I thought I would still be in the wrestling business at this stage of my life.

“I don’t need to be in this wrestling business right now because I did get that financial planner early on. I had a very smart wife that helped mold our estate.

“So, I was thinking I’d be doing something. I was thinking I always missed not having the opportunity to be a teacher or a coach. Thought that might be really fun and my calling.

“Something I’d really want to do but I never thought if you had asked me back then, ‘Do you think you’ll be in the wrestling business when you’re 70?’ I’d look at you like you’re crazy. What are you, high? Are you drunk? My God.”

JR recently defeated skin cancer a second time. He had to miss some Dynamite shows to keep up with his treatments. He is now cancer-free and back in the booth for AEW.

