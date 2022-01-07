Matt Cardona & Joey Janela Recreating Famous Ric Flair/Randy Savage Angle

Joey Janela is saying “She was mine before she was yours” about Chelsea Green to Matt Cardona. The 3 appear to be recreating a famous angle between Randy Savage, Miss Elizabeth and Ric Flair to potentially play out in GCW.

The angle between Flair and Savage took place in the build-up to WrestleMania VIII. Flair was the WWF Champion after having won the vacant title in the 1992 Royal Rumble. Flair then began claiming that he had pictures of the lovely Miss Elizabeth that would prove Flair and her had once been an item. Keep in mind this was before editing photos could be done by anyone other than a professional photographer.

Flair eventually released the photos that showed him with Miss Elizabeth. Joey Janela has now done the same only with him and Chelsea Green.

Just got this package from @JANELABABY. I assume it’s a wedding gift. Thanks Joey…I appreciate it. But no gift will ever make me come back to @GCWrestling_. I’ll film an unboxing video though and post it in a bit! Thanks again Bad Boy! pic.twitter.com/fLfR0y8efn — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) January 6, 2022

Sorry @TheMattCardona I’m an honest person, & had to tell you and I didn’t know how….



She’s heard the legend and had to see it for herself! ???



If it’s anything it happened months before the wedding so technically it wasn’t cheating! @ImChelseaGreen You were **** 1/4 ? https://t.co/ElOtQJbH5j pic.twitter.com/FrT7HpT8IN — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) January 6, 2022

It turns out that package contained compromising (by early 1990s standards) photographs of Janela and Green. The photographs sure do look a lot like the ones Flair had of Elizabeth.

WTF!!!!!!!!

I wouldn’t touch you if my life depended on it!!!!!!!!!!

THIS IS ALL A LIE! TELL THE TRUTH!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/QlPuKuaIoz — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) January 6, 2022

Cardona now wants a chance to get at Janela in a GCW ring. He had previously quit the promotion but this appears to be motivating him to return.

I can’t come next weekend, sorry pal is your wife staying In orlando? https://t.co/sBGWu85MQ4 — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) January 7, 2022

Cardona appears to now realize the photos were fake (but were they???).

I HAD A POOL DAY WITH @ImChelseaGreen yesterday! All those @JANELABABY photos are fake! My phone dropped in the pool and all the originals are gone! This is the only one in my iCloud. Can @AppleSupport help?! pic.twitter.com/PBi1p2YDLV — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) January 7, 2022

Everyone if you think these are fake doctored pictures, we should ask the photographer… @TheMattCardona @ImChelseaGreen https://t.co/3hmLmI1mR0 pic.twitter.com/nKkPw2w7zY — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) January 7, 2022

For those interested in the original angle, there is a WWE Timeline documentary on the WWE Network titled “She Was Mine Before She Was Yours” which covers it.