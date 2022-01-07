Matt Cardona & Joey Janela Recreating Famous Ric Flair/Randy Savage Angle

Joey Janela is saying “She was mine before she was yours” about Chelsea Green to Matt Cardona. The 3 appear to be recreating a famous angle between Randy Savage, Miss Elizabeth and Ric Flair to potentially play out in GCW.
The angle between Flair and Savage took place in the build-up to WrestleMania VIII. Flair was the WWF Champion after having won the vacant title in the 1992 Royal Rumble. Flair then began claiming that he had pictures of the lovely Miss Elizabeth that would prove Flair and her had once been an item. Keep in mind this was before editing photos could be done by anyone other than a professional photographer.
Flair eventually released the photos that showed him with Miss Elizabeth. Joey Janela has now done the same only with him and Chelsea Green.
It turns out that package contained compromising (by early 1990s standards) photographs of Janela and Green. The photographs sure do look a lot like the ones Flair had of Elizabeth.
Cardona now wants a chance to get at Janela in a GCW ring. He had previously quit the promotion but this appears to be motivating him to return.
Cardona appears to now realize the photos were fake (but were they???).
For those interested in the original angle, there is a WWE Timeline documentary on the WWE Network titled “She Was Mine Before She Was Yours” which covers it.