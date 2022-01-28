Joey Janela’s Spring Break And More Returning For GCW The Collective 2022

Game Changer Wrestling has made some big announcements for the 2022 edition of The Collective during the WrestleMania 38 week in Dallas, Texas.

The extreme wrestling promotion first announced the return of The Collective in December last year, confirming that it will be taking place from March 31 to April 2.

The return of Joey Janela’s Spring Break was confirmed by the hardcore star himself today. He revealed that this time it will be a two-night event:

“Everything is bigger in Texas, And One night isn’t big enough for Spring Break! Thursday 3/31 8pm And When the clock strikes midnight and Friday turns into Saturday, Join me for “THE GREATEST CLUSTERFUCK” 4/2 12am!!!!!”

Not only that but GCW also announced the return of For The Culture and Effy’s Big Gay Brunch for the 2022 edition of The Collective.

The company has previously confirmed the debut of Wrld Fair for the weekend as well. The Wrld Fair will include 17,000 square feet of vendors, exhibits, games, podcasts and stage shows.

No matches have been announced for the shows as of yet but we can expect to see some big names being added to the card for the event as the weekend gets closure.