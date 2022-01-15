John Cena Details His Experience Of Sitting In Crowd For WrestleMania 34

The build-up leading to the match between John Cena and The Undertaker at WrestleMania 34 was one of most unique stories ever told for a match of this calibre. Cena, who was looking for a way to get into Mania called out Taker for weeks. When he didn’t get a response from The Dead Man, the Cenation Leader actually went to the show as a fan. He watched the PPV from the crowd for a good amount of time before finally having a confrontation with The Last Outlaw.

The 16-time world champion recalled this moment during his recent interview with Pat McAfee. John explained that it was one of his favorite experiences of all time because normally he only gets to peek at what’s going on in the ring from the curtain:

“That was one of my favorite experiences of all time because I got to sit out there. Normally I’m peeking around from a curtain. I can’t sit and watch a WWE show.” said John Cena, “I remember when they’re like ‘yeah, we wanna put you out there from like 8:06 to 8:17’ and I’m like ‘no, I’m going out when doors open.’

And I went out at three o’clock. I watched like three hours of WrestleMania. It was so cool, because they’re like ‘you’re gonna get mobbed.’ I’m like ‘I’m gonna get mobbed only for as long as it takes to meet everybody.’ And I literally met like three sections of people. Then everybody’s chilled and watched the show.”

What John Cena Learned From The Undertaker And Eddie Guerrero

John Cena discussed how he got to be a fan in the moment. He claimed that this passion as a fan is what has kept him going for so long. He then mentioned how earlier performers had the mentality of giving people the worth of their money:

“That was a great experience for me because I got to be something I admire, and something that I am, I got to be a fan. I got to watch it from the seat. So I guess that’s what kept me on every night. Earlier performers like Undertaker, like Eddie Guerrero. Those guys really leaned into the fact that people paid to see them. They would give them all of themselves to make sure that you got your money’s worth. I learned that message very early.”

