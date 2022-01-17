John Cena Explains Why He’s Not Ready For Parenthood

John Cena does not think he’s ready for fatherhood anytime soon.

The 16-time World Champion is currently doing the media rounds to promote Peacemaker, his new superhero series for HBO Max.

During an appearance on Drew Barrymore’s talk show, Cena spoke about the challenges that come with balancing his personal and professional lives.

John Cena has achieved a lot during his pro wrestling career. However, his most impressive accomplishment has taken place outside the ring. Cena holds the record with the Make-a-Wish Foundation for the most wishes granted – a staggering 650 as of this writing.

Barrymore told Cena that he would be the “world’s greatest father.” Cena is enjoying the married life with wife Shay Shariatzadeh, but he does not see parenthood in his future any time soon. He is so busy with his career that he’s not sure he’d be able to make the time commitment that parenthood requires.

“This is just my perspective, totally not qualified, but I think just because you might be good at something, for me, is not a strong enough reason to do that,” said Cena “You have to have passion for it. You have to have a fuel for it.”

He continued, “It’s like saying to someone, ‘Man, you know you are pretty good with your hands. You would be a great carpenter.’ But if I want to be an actor, I am going to be an actor. Just to say to somebody you have a great interaction with young people, that’s flattering.”

Cena says he’s really enjoying his life and can’t believe the incredible opportunities that have come his way. With great success comes a lot of work. Hard work. He finds it challenging to be a good husband and maintain connections with important people in his life. He does love the work he does with children, but does not feel it’s the right time to start a family.

You can watch John Cena on the Drew Barrymore Show here: