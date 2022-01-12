John Cena Shares His Perspective On WWE Talent Releases

The recent mass talent releases have put WWE in a bad light and they have been a big topic of discussion among fans. People have been guessing what could be the reason for it, and there are many who believe that Vince McMahon might be gearing up to sell the promotion. Though as often is the case, John Cena has different outlook of the whole situation and the reasoning behind it.

The Cenation Leader gave his thoughts on the mass layoff during an interview with The Rich Eisen Show. Cena first mentioned how regular cuts used to be the norm when he was starting in the company and according to him, it creates stakes for the development talents. He then discussed how the promotion had been on a spree of defensive hiring in recent years:

“I’m not thinking for the WWE, this is just me posing a different perspective, I think a lot of it might have been defensive hiring because there was and still is a giant boom in sports entertainment. People are absorbing this content and people are making a name for themselves outside the WWE, it’s no longer a one stop shop.”

“It Actually Has To Do Very Little With The Profit Or Loss Margin”

John Cena

A big point of criticism for WWE has been the massive profits they have been touting while also laying off people due to budget cuts. John Cena explained that it actually has to do very little with the profit or loss margin. It’s just the strategy the company is going with:

“There is only so many spots and only so much program. I understand, from a business standpoint, the amount of releases that had to happen if the company justifies, ‘this is the move we’re making, we want to carry less talent,’ it has very little to do with profit-loss margin. If the company strategy is to run on a lean roster, it doesn’t matter, you run on a lean roster.”

Later the 16-time world champion mentioned how this is a touchy subject. He said that his heart goes out to everybody who has to get the sad news. Cena also recalled how he was in the building when the company fired Stone Cold Steve Austin. According to him, the incident shot through him like a canon. After that, he always ran with the perspective that if they could release Austin, he could get fired anytime too.

You can check out his comments in detail in the video below: