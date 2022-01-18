Jon Moxley Returns To AEW Dynamite This Week

Jon Moxley will return on Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite on live TBS. It will be his first televised appearance in nearly 3 months.

Moxley stepped away from the spotlight in November. At the time, AEW boss Tony Khan announced that Mox would be entering an inpatient program for alcohol dependency.

“Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery.”

“Jon is making a very brave choice to get help, and we’re embracing his choice and supporting him however we can.”

Following his appearance on Dynamite, Moxley returns to the ring this weekend for Game Changer Wrestling. Moxley will defend the GCW championship against Homicide at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

Moxley is not the only big return scheduled for Dynamite. “Free Agent” Cody Rhodes will also be on hand after taking several weeks off due to covid exposure.