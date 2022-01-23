Jon Moxley Makes Surprise Appearance, Wrestles at Indy Show Saturday Night

One night after wrestling his first match for AEW in nearly three months on Rampage, Jon Moxley was back at it on Saturday night for Northeast Wrestling.

Moxley made a surprise appearance as part of Northeast Wrestling Wrestlefest 26 in Poughkeepsie, New York. He was a replacement for Jay Lethal. Moxley ended up wrestling, and defeating, Channing Thomas.

Check out some images from the event below courtesy of Twitter.

Jon Moxley has appeared before my very eyes pic.twitter.com/79pj4U1su9 — Alpa Chino (@jamespad3r) January 23, 2022

MOX came back and wants to fight any and everyone!



Jon Moxley just showed up at #Wrestlefest26 replacing Jay Lethal!! @newwrestling1 #AEW pic.twitter.com/FX7XcuPrev — ?????? (@WrestlingCovers) January 23, 2022

Moxley is in New York for Sunday night’s GCW PPV event at the Hammerstein Ballroom. At that show, titled The Wrld on GCW, Moxley will defend the GCW Heavyweight Championship against Homicide.

