Jon Moxley Makes Surprise Appearance, Wrestles at Indy Show Saturday Night

By Ryan Droste
Jon Moxley NEW Wrestlefest
Photo Credit @WrestlingCovers

One night after wrestling his first match for AEW in nearly three months on Rampage, Jon Moxley was back at it on Saturday night for Northeast Wrestling.

Moxley made a surprise appearance as part of Northeast Wrestling Wrestlefest 26 in Poughkeepsie, New York. He was a replacement for Jay Lethal. Moxley ended up wrestling, and defeating, Channing Thomas.

Check out some images from the event below courtesy of Twitter.

Moxley is in New York for Sunday night’s GCW PPV event at the Hammerstein Ballroom. At that show, titled The Wrld on GCW, Moxley will defend the GCW Heavyweight Championship against Homicide.

Ryan Droste
Ryan Droste has been covering the wrestling industry for over 20 years, with bylines at Sports Illustrated, CBS Interactive, ComicBook, Pro Wrestling Torch, The Wrestling Observer, Sportskeeda, and many others. He also hosts the Top Rope Nation wrestling podcast for Blue Wire.
