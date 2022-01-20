Watch Jon Moxley Make His Return On AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley is back on AEW TV, and he hasn’t lost a step.

The former AEW world heavyweight champion was announced to make his return after almost three months of absence on this week’s Dynamite from Washinton, DC.

The company didn’t make fans wait for long as Mox opened the show. During the opening minutes of his promo, a fan made some comments and Jon told him ‘Go f**k yourself’ without hesitation.

The former WWE star went on to cut a passionate promo. He discussed how he has more scars than the average person but claimed that he doesn’t run from his demons.

Jon Moxley then thanked the people for their support and he claimed that this year he is going to grab the world of wrestling by the balls because he is now truly free:

AEW later announced that Mox will be making his in-ring return during this Friday’s episode of Rampage. He will face Ethan Page in a singles match.

Jon took time off from AEW programming in October after entering a rehabilitation program for alcohol addiction. He was competing in the AEW world title eliminator tournament at the time where he was replaced by Miro.

There is no word yet on what AEW has planned for Jon Moxley now that he is back. We will have to see who ends up being his first feud after his comeback.