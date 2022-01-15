Jon Moxley Returning On Jan. 23 To Defend GCW World Title

Jon Moxley is back.

Moxley has been away from the wrestling business as he checked himself into an alcohol treatment program. The announcement was made by AEW boss Tony Khan back in early November.

“Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program,” Khan said. “Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery.”

“Jon is making a very brave choice to get help, and we’re embracing his choice and supporting him however we can.”

The former AEW and WWE Champion had been promoting his book titled, “MOX.” He planned to go on tour but this matter was simply more important.

Jon Moxley Is Back

GCW has announced that Jon Moxley is ready to handle business inside the ring again.

*BREAKING*



Just Signed for #TheWrldOnGCW:



*GCW World Title Match*



MOX

vs

187



Plus:

Janela vs Cardona

Allie vs Ruby

Gresham vs Blake

Team Bandido vs Team Gringo



Watch LIVE on PPV or @FiteTV:https://t.co/DT2a5ab7r0



Sun, Jan 23rd – 8PM

LIVE from The Hammerstein Ballroom! pic.twitter.com/5lz9YewFax — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 15, 2022

As the post reveals, Moxley will put his GCW World Championship on the line against Homicide. The action will be held inside the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on Jan. 23.

This is encouraging news and hopefully, it means that Moxley has taken full advantage of the help and treatment that he has received.