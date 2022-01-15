Saturday, January 15, 2022
HomeNewsWWE News

Kofi Kingston Addresses Criticism Of Their Match With The Usos

Kofi Kingston says people complain about a guaranteed great match

By Anutosh Bajpai
Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods 'The New Day'
Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods 'The New Day'

The New Day and The Usos are two of the longest-running tag teams of the WWE roster and they have collided many times. Their most recent match took place just a few days before during the January 7 SmackDown. However, some fans have been critical of their repeated encounters. Kofi Kingston recently responded to this criticism.

The former WWE champion had an interview with Bleav In Pro Wrestling. He discussed many different things. Speaking of The Usos and The New Day, Kingston said that he has never heard so many people complaining about a guaranteed great match. He claimed that they take pride in the fact that their every next match with The Usos is better than the last one:

“I never heard so many people complain about a guaranteed great match, you know what I’m saying? Like, you don’t go out there and complain, ‘Aw, I gotta watch another great match!” Every match that we’ve had with The Usos, we pride ourselves on making it better than the last.

I always say this and I don’t mean to compare myself to the Dudleys and the Hardys and Edge & Christian but with their ladder matches,” said Kofi Kingston, that was the standard that they set, was to outdo themselves every single time.”

The New Day member went on to discuss how they share the mentality with Jimmy and Jey in terms of constructing a match and stealing the show no matter where they are on the card. Kofi Kingston said that he doesn’t like watching many of his matches back after participating in them. Though it’s not the case with The Usos and he always goes out of his way to re-watch their fights with The Bloodline members.

Kofi Kingston Reacts To Big E’s Title Loss

Thanks to WrestlingInc for the transcribed quotes

Related Articles
Anutosh Bajpai
Anutosh is a wrestling enthusiast, entrepreneur, and photographer. He runs the content writing service WriteX and works as a content analyst for SEScoops.
Previous articleJohn Cena On Possibly Bringing Back The Dr. Of Thuganomics
Latest Wrestling News

Thanks for visiting SEScoops, a leading source for wrestling news since 2004.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google News.

© Copyright 2021 SEScoops LLC