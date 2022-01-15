Kofi Kingston Addresses Criticism Of Their Match With The Usos

The New Day and The Usos are two of the longest-running tag teams of the WWE roster and they have collided many times. Their most recent match took place just a few days before during the January 7 SmackDown. However, some fans have been critical of their repeated encounters. Kofi Kingston recently responded to this criticism.

The former WWE champion had an interview with Bleav In Pro Wrestling. He discussed many different things. Speaking of The Usos and The New Day, Kingston said that he has never heard so many people complaining about a guaranteed great match. He claimed that they take pride in the fact that their every next match with The Usos is better than the last one:

“I never heard so many people complain about a guaranteed great match, you know what I’m saying? Like, you don’t go out there and complain, ‘Aw, I gotta watch another great match!” Every match that we’ve had with The Usos, we pride ourselves on making it better than the last.

I always say this and I don’t mean to compare myself to the Dudleys and the Hardys and Edge & Christian but with their ladder matches,” said Kofi Kingston, that was the standard that they set, was to outdo themselves every single time.”

The New Day member went on to discuss how they share the mentality with Jimmy and Jey in terms of constructing a match and stealing the show no matter where they are on the card. Kofi Kingston said that he doesn’t like watching many of his matches back after participating in them. Though it’s not the case with The Usos and he always goes out of his way to re-watch their fights with The Bloodline members.

