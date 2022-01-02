Kofi Kingston Reacts To Big E’s Title Loss

Big E lost the WWE Championship last night at the Day 1 PPV in Atlanta. He was pinned by Brock Lesnar in a fatal 5-way match. Kofi Kingston also once lost the WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar, he reacted to Big E’s title loss on social media.

? — ?? Sir Kofi Krampus ?? (@TrueKofi) January 2, 2022

Big E Win/Loss Record Since Winning The WWE Championship

Big E won the title on the September 13th, 2021 edition of WWE RAW. He defended the title 3x during his reign. 1x against Bobby Lashley (9/27), 1x against Drew McIntyre (10/21), 1x against Austin Theory (11/22).

In singles matches, Big E lost to Roman Reigns at Survivor Series, to Kevin Owens via DQ on the 11/29 RAW, and to Bobby Lashley on the 12/13 RAW. On the 9/20 RAW, he also lost a triple threat to Roman Reigns (with Bobby Lashley being the 3rd competitor). On that same night, he dropped a trios match to Reigns and the Usos along with Kofi and Woods.

In tag-team action, Big E also lost to the Usos via count-out along with Drew McIntyre on the 10/11 RAW. On the 11/15 RAW he teamed with RK-Bro and lost to Seth Rollins and the Usos.

In total, since winning the title on 9/13 Big E was 7-3-1 in singles matches (including 3 title defenses), 0-2 in multi-person matches (including at Day 1), and he was 6-3 in tag-team matches.