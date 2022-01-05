Kris Statlander Names Four AEW Stars She Hopes To Lock Horns With

Kris Statlander has four AEW stars in her sights and some of them are familiar foes.

Statlander knows a thing or two about scrapping with AEW’s top female wrestlers. She’s gone toe-to-toe with the likes of current AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, and Nyla Rose.

For 2022, Statlander has a couple of rematches in mind.

Kris Statlander Lists Potential Opponents

Kris Statlander has mixed it up with the likes of Jamie Hayter and Ruby Soho but she told Chris Denker on Into The Danger Zone that she’s eyeing rematches. She’s also got two other names on her radar.

“I wanna wrestle Serena Deeb. I’ve wrestled Thunder Rosa on the indies but I haven’t in AEW.

“I really just wanna wrestle them all but Jamie Hayter and I, we had a singles match on the Jericho Cruise and I would love to do that on Dynamite.

“It was a great match. It was so fun. Did I win? No, her and Britt cheated so I lost that one. So, we gotta do one that actually counts.

“I just wrestled Ruby and I lost to her but I would love to [wrestle her again].”

The match with Ruby took place in the TBS Title tournament. With the defeat, Statlander has missed out on her chance of becoming the inaugural TBS Champion.

Ruby and Jade Cargill will do battle for that honor on the Jan. 5 episode of Dynamite. This will be Dynamite’s debut on TBS.

