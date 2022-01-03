Kurt Angle Shares Advice To Newcomers In Wrestling Industry

Kurt Angle has some sound advice to those who are looking to make a name for themselves in wrestling.

The wrestling business could always use aspiring talent. No matter how many wrestlers come and go, there will always be a need for talent throughout various promotions.

A lot of wrestlers were inspired to get their start by stars such as Angle. One fan sought out the Olympic gold medalist’s advice.

Kurt Angle’s Wrestling 101

On an episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Angle answered a fan’s request for advice on how to get noticed as a wrestler.

“Make sure that you got your psychology, how to put together a match, how to structure it. Make sure your bumping is sharp and your selling is phenomenal.

“What you need to do is when you have shows you need to record these matches and you can watch them over and over again and make yourself improve.

“Improve every week and get better and when you think you’re good enough, record these matches and send them to the WWE talent relations department.

“That’s how you get noticed. That’s where they have the tryouts for NXT. That’s where they pick the people that come down to try out for the company.”

Angle entered the WWE as a premier athlete given his amateur wrestling credentials. It didn’t take long for Angle to develop a personality that related to the fans and it lead to a legendary career.

Today, Angle is a retired WWE Hall of Famer.

Please H/T SEScoops with a link if you use any quotes from this article