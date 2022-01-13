Kurt Angle Blames Injuries On Failing To Make 2012 Olympic Run

Kurt Angle was hoping to make another run at the Olympics but it didn’t pan out.

Angle represented the United States at the 1996 Summer Games in freestyle wrestling. Angle was banged up going into his final match, to say the least. He had a severe neck injury but he ended up defeating Abbas Jadidi of Iran to capture the gold medal.

Kurt Angle Wanted In At 2012 Olympics

When Kurt Angle was wrestling for TNA, now known as Impact Wrestling, he announced in 2011 that he’d be training to make a bid for the 2012 Summer Games.

The amateur wrestling community wasn’t sold on Angle’s aspirations as it had been over 15 years since he last won gold and he was over 40 years old.

During an episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic gold medalist said he was focused on making a run in 2012 but injuries caught up to him.

“Yes, I was [serious about making a run] and I started training really hard for it. Dixie Carter gave me ample time off where I didn’t have to be at TVs or the house shows for a while.

“I was very serious about this but at 40 years of age I found out very quickly that you’re gonna have injuries. Just like the injuries plagued my pro wrestling career, they continued to plague me. I couldn’t do it.

“I tried, I trained for about five months and I just kept getting reinjured. I knew I couldn’t follow through with it. So, I knew my dream of going to the Olympics again was gone.”

While the 2012 run didn’t come to fruition, the amateur wrestling world certainly didn’t forget about Angle’s accomplishments. He was inducted into the International Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.

