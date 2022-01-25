Kurt Angle Reveals Surprising Choice For Unsung Hero Of TNA

Kurt Angle has unveiled a surprising name for someone who he considered to be an unsung hero of TNA.

Angle was a part of the TNA Wrestling roster from 2006 through 2016. His run with the promotion lasted longer than his first stint with WWE. During his time in TNA, Angle became a six-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion.

Kurt Angle Praises Vince Russo

During an episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic gold medalist chose Vince Russo as his pick for the unsung hero of TNA.

“The unsung hero that I think? I loved Vince Russo. I don’t know how fans think about him or how they feel about him but Vince was very talented.

“The success he had in WWE was phenomenal, the Attitude Era. When he went to WCW, the problem was he was writing for the wrestlers and they were like, ‘I’m not doing that. I’m gonna do whatever I want.’

“So, his storylines turned into something else cause the wrestlers turned it into whatever they wanted and it got diluted. I think that’s the reason that WCW kinda went downhill.

“But when he was in TNA he was phenomenal. He wrote for me every week and I didn’t have any problems with him. I know there are some fans that don’t like him, there are some wrestlers that don’t like him but Vince is very talented.”

Russo has been widely panned over the years for his booking decisions. Some have even credited him with killing WCW quicker.

With that said, Russo does have his supporters. He’s given his due by some in the industry, such as Kurt Angle, for successful segments during the Attitude Era both on the entertainment and business sides.

