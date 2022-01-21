Kurt Angle Thinks Samoa Joe Will Keep Wrestling After WWE Release

Kurt Angle believes Samoa Joe has some time left before he decides to hang up his boots.

Angle and Joe had a memorable feud in TNA Wrestling. Joe was Angle’s first big rival in TNA. To this day, Angle doesn’t believe it was the right move to have a program with Joe right away because he would’ve rather had Joe go over.

Joe is known by hardcore fans for his ROH and TNA runs but of course, he also spent time in WWE. Joe was a former three-time NXT Champion and competed on the main roster. He even did some color commentator but Joe is no longer with WWE.

Samoa Joe Not Done In The Ring?

(via Impact Wrestling)

Taking to The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic gold medalist and WWE Hall of Famer predicted that Samoa Joe will continue his in-ring career.

“I believe we haven’t seen the last of him. I think he has more time left, I think he has more in the tank and he’s gonna produce for the fans.”

When asked what would make Joe a good mentor for younger talent, Angle had the following to say.

“Well, he has incredible knowledge and he is one of the most articulate individuals I’ve ever known. Joe can cut a promo like nobody else.

“His in-ring skills are incredible and what he has as far as athleticism, he has a lot to teach the young talent. I think that he would be an incredible teacher. I hope he continues to be one.”

Joe’s WWE release was a part of a slew of NXT departures. WWE has been gutting HHH’s vision of NXT.

Gone are the black and gold colors and the push to sign indie talent. Instead, NXT is now back to being a developmental hub with WWE focusing on younger and larger talent.

Please H/T SEScoops with a link if you use any quotes from this article