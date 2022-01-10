Kurt Angle Reveals Toughest Things About The Wrestling Business

Kurt Angle had a blast throughout his wrestling career but there were two things, in particular, that were trying.

Angle has established himself as a legend in the wrestling business. The Olympic gold medalist proved not only to be a special talent in the ring, but he was also tailor-made for the entertainment aspect of the business.

Angle is a WWE Hall of Famer but there was a time when he planned to make an early exit from wrestling.

Grand Opening, Grand Closing

When Kurt Angle entered WWE back in 1998, he had no idea that he’d be in it for the long haul. He revealed on The Kurt Angle Show, that he hasn’t forgotten about a conversation he had with Al Snow during his rookie year.

“No I didn’t [think I’d be in the industry for long]. In fact, I thought I would only be in the business five years. That’s what I promised myself.

“I signed a five-year deal with WWE and I remember my rookie year I ran into Al Snow. He said, ‘Kurt, how long do you think you’ll be in the business?’ I said, ‘Al, five years. That’s it, I’m gonna make as much money as I can and get out.’

“He said, ‘No way brother. You’re gonna be stuck in it for life.’ I said, ‘There’s no way in hell,’ and guess what? I’m stuck in it for life [laughs].

“He was exactly right. I actually wrestled 15 years longer than I originally planned to wrestle and I’m still somewhat involved in the business.”

Kurt Angle Lists Two Difficult Aspects Of Wrestling

Angle went on to say that there were two rough parts about the business but they didn’t ruin his enjoyment.

“I’m gonna be honest, I love the business more than anything I’ve ever loved in my life besides my family. Even amateur wrestling, I love pro wrestling better than amateur wrestling.

“I had a passion for it. That’s why I became so good so quickly. I really enjoyed it. Every week I couldn’t wait to come to TV to see what I was gonna do that week. It was a lot of fun and I had a blast in my career, I really did.

“The only hard things about it were the travel and the injuries. Other than that, I enjoyed the heck out of it.”

In turn, fans enjoyed watching Angle do what he did best for many years. Angle left WWE back in 2006 to link up with TNA Wrestling. He returned to WWE in 2017 to finish off his in-ring career.

Angle is retired now. While he says he’s dealt with the lingering effects of wrestling in terms of injuries, he has said he’s keeping his body in shape just in case he gets that itch again.

