Kurt Angle To Return To WWE Programming Shortly

Kurt Angle is set to become part of WWE programming once again in the near future. Angle revealed on his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show” that WWE reached out to him recently about playing a role on television.

“They want me to be involved in the show for the next month or so. I’m really excited about it, so we’ll see what’s in store for me,” Angle said on the show.

Angle was backstage during the Rumble Saturday night in St. Louis. He was not used on the show, however.

Angle didn’t reveal what he might be doing in WWE soon. Although this is just speculation, Angle could potentially be aligned with the new RAW tag team champions, the Alpha Academy Otis and Chad Gable. If the Steveson brothers are ready to appear on WWE programming, Angle could also be paired with them.

"I never thought Smackdown was second to RAW…"



How did @RealKurtAngle end up back on the blue brand?



Get ad-free access to #TAP: ROYAL RUMBLE 2006 on https://t.co/vcYW7EnwnH pic.twitter.com/LcOF19OZNd — The Kurt Angle Show (@TheAnglePod) January 29, 2022

Back in November, Angle said on the Pancakes and Powerslams podcast that Gable Steveson is someone he would like to manage.

“Which superstar today would I like to be the manager of? Gable Steveson!” Angle said. “I think Gable will be very important to WWE in the future.”

“He has all the credentials to succeed in this business, I can assure you. His charisma, his personality and his character are suitable to make a bang in perspective. If he finds the right confidence and surrounds himself with trusted people, the sky is really the only limit for this guy,” Angle continued.

Angle spoke about Chad Gable during a recent Q&A session on AdFreeShows.com.

“Chad is still underrated. That poor kid, because of him being undersized, he hasn’t gotten much of a chance that he should. And I really believe that if they gave him that shot, he would be another great athlete like AJ Styles. AJ was undersized too, and I think that Chad Gable would have the same effect.”